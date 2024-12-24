Arif Mohammad Khan becomes new Bihar Governor, ex-Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to take charge of Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

In a significant reshuffle, President Droupadi Murmu appointed two new Governors and reshuffled three others, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said. Governors of Bihar, Odisha, Mizoram, Kerala and Manipur have been changed as part of gubernatorial appointments effected by the President on Tuesday.

Manipur, Kerala, Bihar get new governors

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been shifted to Bihar while, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who was the Governor of Bihar has been named the Governor of Kerala.

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as the Governor of strife-torn Manipur, while former Army Chief Vijay Kumar Singh has taken over as the Governor of Mizoram.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu has also accepted the resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the new Odisha Governor in place of Das.

The appointments will come into effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.

