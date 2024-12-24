Centre's air quality panel revokes GRAP stage 4 curbs amid dip in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Delhi-NCR pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday (December 24) revoked stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR amid a dip in pollution levels. However, actions under Stages I, II, and III will remain in force to prevent any further deterioration of air quality, the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality announced on December 24.

Notably, the stage 4 curbs under the GRAP ​include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Delhi air quality predicts to improve further

Delhi's air pollution levels showed improvement on Tuesday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 369 by 4 pm.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality is expected to improve further due to favourable meteorological conditions.

What is GRAP-4?

The Graded Response Action Plan is a set of anti-pollution measures implemented in the Delhi-NCR region to combat air pollution based on its severity. Stage 4, the most stringent level, is triggered when the Air Quality Index crosses 400, indicating a "Severe+" (emergency) air quality situation. The primary goal of GRAP-4 is to reduce immediate emissions and alleviate the impact of air pollution on public health, especially for vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory ailments. By implementing GRAP-4, authorities aim to restore air quality to safer levels while encouraging long-term strategies to address the recurring pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts further dip in temperatures across North India in next two days

Also Read: Delhi weather: Cold wave grips city with 'severe' air quality, light rain likely