Weather update: IMD predicts further dip in temperatures across North India in next two days

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a further drop in temperatures across the Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan regions over the next two days. According to Naresh Kumar, a scientist at IMD, a western disturbance currently located near Punjab and adjoining areas is likely to cause light rain or snowfall in isolated parts of the western Himalayan region. This weather system is expected to contribute to the cooling trend in the plains. Residents in the affected regions have been advised to prepare for colder conditions as the mercury dips further.

"Yesterday's rain in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, and light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches was due to a western disturbance. Today, this disturbance lies near Punjab and adjoining areas, which may result in light rain or snowfall in isolated areas of the western Himalayan region. The wind flow will be northwesterly, leading to a temperature drop of about 2°C in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan over the next two days. This may cause a cold wave in Rajasthan and Haryana, with temperatures possibly falling to 4°C," Naresh Kumar told ANI.

Western disturbances likely on Dec 26

He also mentioned that a significant western disturbance is expected to arrive on the night of December 26. This system may bring hailstorms and thunderstorms to northwestern and central India, along with light to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan region on December 27 and 28. North India continues to endure cold weather, with temperatures dropping across several states. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7°C, while on Monday, the minimum temperature was 8°C, and the maximum reached 20°C. In Rajasthan, the persistent cold has significantly disrupted daily life. In Bikaner, the temperature was recorded at 9°C, as per the IMD.

Coldwave in J-K

In Jammu and Kashmir, cold wave conditions have severely impacted daily life, with temperatures plunging below zero in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of -5.2°C at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Other recorded temperatures included -0.6°C in Gulmarg, -6.8°C in Pahalgam, -0.8°C in Banihal, and -4.6°C in Kupwara. The IMD defines a cold wave as occurring when the minimum temperature is 10°C or lower in plains and 0°C or lower in hilly regions.

(With ANI inputs)

