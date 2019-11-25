Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Pre-placement offers surge in IIT Madras

Pre-placement offers surge in IIT Madras

According to IIT-M, a total of 1,334 students have registered for placements for the Academic Year 2019-20. The total number of companies registered for Phase I of Placements is 170.

IANS IANS
Chennai Published on: November 25, 2019 20:11 IST
Pre-placement offers surge in IIT Madras

Pre-placement offers surge in IIT Madras

Student suicide controversy-hit Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday said that 158 students have secured pre-placement offers. In a statement issued here IIT-M said: "As many as 158 students have secured PPOs (pre-placement offers as of 22nd Nov 2019) as against 135 during entire 2018-19 Academic Year."

The institute claimed the increased PPO is due to its internship programme that gives students to intern in companies that are large recruiters.

According to IIT-M, a total of 1,334 students have registered for placements for the Academic Year 2019-20. The total number of companies registered for Phase I of Placements is 170.

They will be recruiting for a total of 322 profiles, including 35 international profiles. As many as 54 startups are also coming for recruitment, the statement said.

The IIT-M has recently mired in controversy as Fathima Latheef a bright student committed suicide allegedly due to religious bias.

Also Read: IIT-Kanpur develops drone called 'Prahari'

Also Read: All papers handed over to police, says IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef's father

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPolluted Delhi even worse than hell, says angry Supreme Court Next StoryFirst train to Bangladesh from Tripura likely to be flagged off next year  