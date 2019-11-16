Image Source : FILE All papers handed over to police, says IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef's father

Abdul Lateef, father of Fathima Latheef, an Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) student who committed suicide on November 9, said on Saturday he had submitted all the documents in his possession to the Tamil Nadu police.

Fathima Latheef, 19, a first year MA Humanities and Development Studies student had ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, allegedly for religious biasness. Fathima was a class topper at IIT-M.

While speaking to reporters, Abdul Latheef said that no other student should suffer the fate that his daughter Fathima had suffered.

He said his daughter wanted to study in IIT-M and he was also comfortable in sending her to Chennai for studies.

On Saturday morning the Central Crime Branch of Tamil Nadu police had enquired with Abdul Latheef for couple of hours here.

While no suicide note was found in Fathima's room, a note in her mobile phone had mentioned some faculty names as the cause of her death.

