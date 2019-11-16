Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. All papers handed over to police, says IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef's father

All papers handed over to police, says IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef's father

Fathima Latheef, 19, a first year MA Humanities and Development Studies student had ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, allegedly for religious biasness. Fathima was a class topper at IIT-M.

IANS IANS
Chennai Updated on: November 16, 2019 14:14 IST
All papers handed over to police, says IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef's father
Image Source : FILE

All papers handed over to police, says IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef's father

Abdul Lateef, father of Fathima Latheef, an Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) student who committed suicide on November 9, said on Saturday he had submitted all the documents in his possession to the Tamil Nadu police.

Fathima Latheef, 19, a first year MA Humanities and Development Studies student had ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, allegedly for religious biasness. Fathima was a class topper at IIT-M.

While speaking to reporters, Abdul Latheef said that no other student should suffer the fate that his daughter Fathima had suffered.

He said his daughter wanted to study in IIT-M and he was also comfortable in sending her to Chennai for studies.

On Saturday morning the Central Crime Branch of Tamil Nadu police had enquired with Abdul Latheef for couple of hours here.

While no suicide note was found in Fathima's room, a note in her mobile phone had mentioned some faculty names as the cause of her death.

Also Read: Fathima Latheef suicide: Amid serious allegations, IIT-Madras deplores 'media trial'

Also Read: IIT-Madras Suicide: Fathima Latheef's parents to meet Tamil Nadu CM

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBihar police busts illegal gun factory, seizes 7 base machines Next StoryShiv Sena accuses BJP of horse-trading, says new alliance giving ‘stomach ache’ to Fadnavis  