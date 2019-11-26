Image Source : FILE Now helpline in Prayagraj to complain against cops

The Prayagraj police have launched an 'anti-corruption helpline' on which people can lodge complaints against police personnel. The identity of the complainant is kept confidential. In one of its first cases, a complainant reported harassment by two policemen and the SSP has suspended both the accused.

SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj told reporters that a complainant can also be posted an an audio or video proof against the cops on the WhatsApp number that is monitored directly by him.

"There have been reports of people complaining about corruption and misbehavior by policemen. We are public servants and also vulnerable to false allegations. But, at the same time, there could be some 'black sheep' among us who need to be identified.

"This dedicated helpline number was set up a fortnight ago and the response has been encouraging," he said. The SSP said that the complaints should be specific and it would be better if they are backed by evidences. "We make a preliminary inquiry before taking action against the cops," he added.

ALSO READ | Centre approves colleges for 5 Rajasthan districts

ALSO READ | 22 injured as bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida