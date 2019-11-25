22 injured as bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

Monday, November 25, 2019
     
PTI PTI
Greater Noida Published on: November 25, 2019 22:26 IST
Representational Image

A speeding bus en route to Bihar from Delhi overturned on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Monday, leaving 22 injured, police said.

The incident took place around 5.45 pm when a tyre of the privately-operated bus deflated, police said.

"The bus was en route to Darbhanga in Bihar," said SHO Beta 2 police station Sujeet Upadhyay said.

He said around 50 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the incident.

He said most of the injured were in the age group of 25-45 and admitted to Kailash Hospital and Yatharth Hospital for treatment. 

