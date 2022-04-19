While Prashant Kishor holds meets to chalk out Congress' revival plan, Rahul Gandhi goes abroad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prashant Kishor

With political strategist Prashant Kishor meeting the Congress leaders, it is now certain that he is on-board in stratesing party's revival plan. However, what has caught everyone's attention is that in the second meeting, Congress ex-chief Rahul Gandhi was missing. While Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka both were present in the previous meeting but in today's meet, only Priyanka Gandhi was there. If sources are to be believed, he has has left for a foreign trip.

Kishor on Monday met Congress leaders for the second time in the last three days. The meeting with senior party leaders lasted for around 5 hours while the previous meeting had stretched for 3 hours.

According to sources, in the previous meeting, many CWC leaders were present including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Reports said that Prashant Kishor gave a presentation to the Congress party regarding the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Now within 3 days, Kishor on Monday again met Congress leaders in Delhi. Party chief Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders including Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik attended today's meeting.

In the last meeting, Congress decided to form a committee to decide the role of Prashant Kishor.

