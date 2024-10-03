Jan Suraaj Party aims to take Bihar among top ten states in a decade: Prashant Kishor | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor

EXCLUSIVE interview: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who officially launched his political party - Jan Suraaj Party on October 3, on Thursday, said that his party aims to take Bihar among the top ten states in a decade. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Prashant Kishore openly discussed many issues and talked about his plan for Bihar.

Have taken up responsibility of doing most difficult task

Highlighted the challenges he faced in his mission to uplift society, Prashant Kishor emphasised that the most difficult task is making people understand the extent of societal backwardness and poverty. "I believe that while society can improve through politics, it is not the only path to progress. I have been walking on foot from village to village for the past two years. I will continue walking and will go from village to village and explain to the people. If there are four tasks, then I cannot do all the work. But will do the most difficult one. Those who have joined us will be given work," he said.

Prashant Kishor further stated that the Jan Suraaj Party has been formed, and he intends to hand over its leadership to new people. He confidently claimed that most of the people associated with the party have a better image than those currently in power or in the opposition. Kishor emphasised that the members of the party were selected based on their contributions to society and their dedication to serving the community, ensuring that they genuinely represent the people's interests.

"There is no difference in my work before and now. There is not much difference between the work I used to do earlier and the work I am doing now. The parties I advised were successful. Now the only difference is that we are not working for any leader or party but for the public. Now understand that Prashant Kishore is the strategist of Jan Suraaj. I will ask the people that if they want me to contest elections, I will contest," he said.

He said that the party president would be selected only after contesting elections in Jan Suraj.

Prashant Kishor on entering national politics

Regarding electoral expansion beyond Bihar, he said that for now, the focus is entirely on Bihar. His priority is to bring Bihar into the top 10 states of the country, and only after achieving that will he consider expanding beyond the state.

"Jan Suraaj is a party of very good people in which we have a role. If the society is ready, good people get elected, and we have a role in that process. If the public elects, at that time we will sit and discuss with those who have formed the party. Regarding contesting elections outside Bihar, he said that right now the entire focus is on Bihar. Until Bihar is improved and arrangements are made here to include it in the ten leading states of the country and only after achieving that will he consider expanding beyond the state," he said.

Politics of fear in Bihar

During this, he said, "My entire focus is Bihar, I will work for people there." He said that the politics of fear prevails in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party

On October 2, Prashant Kishor announced the launch of his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party, a much-anticipated move by which he hopes to take the political landscape in Bihar by storm. Kishor also named Manoj Bharti, a Madhubani-born former Indian Foreign Service Officer, as working president of the party, saying the latter will hold the post till March when organisational polls will be held.

The party was launched at Veterinary College Ground in the state capital in presence of many renowned figures, including former Union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, diplomat-turned-politician Pavan Varma and ex-MP Monazir Hassan.

The party was floated exactly two years after Kishor had embarked on a more than 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' of the state, from Champaran where Mahatma Gandhi had launched the first Satyagraha in the country, in a bid to mobilise the people for a "new political alternative" that could cure Bihar of its chronic backwardness.

