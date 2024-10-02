Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj campaign chief to launch new political party in Bihar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jan Suraaj campaign chief Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj campaign, will launch his political party, details of which, including its name and leadership, will be unveiled after its official rollout. Kishor will present his vision at the party launch event to be held at the Veterinary College Ground in Patna.

"On May 5, 2022, I announced the commencement of Jan Suraaj journey. I discussed its 3 aims. Now after 2.5 years of the journey, an important milestone of this journey is going to be completed on October 2, 2024...As a result of the efforts made so far, Jan Suraaj will be established as a new political party on October 2, 2024," the Political strategist-turned-activist said on September 29.

People cannot tolerate arrogance: Prashant Kishor

Kishor on Tuesday - on the eve of launching his own political party - said people have sent out a clear message in the recent Lok Sabha polls that they cannot tolerate "arrogance" or allow any leader to take them for granted.

The poll results have also removed the question mark over Rahul Gandhi's ability to lead the Congress but added that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha still has to cover some distance before the country can accept him as its leader.

"His (Gandhi's) supporters now believe that the Congress can be revived under him. But there is also another dimension. Has the country accepted him as a leader? I don’t think so," Kishor said.

Asked about his reading of the Lok Sabha poll results, Kishor said, "The results tell us that no leader in this country can take people for granted.

People can stand anything but not arrogance. Be it the BJP, the Congress or regional parties, wherever people have seen arrogance and overconfidence, they have demonstrated who is the master."

The verdict has boosted the idea that no one is invincible, he added.

In India no party or leader can become so big that they can have a one-sided sway over the country, said Kishor, who as an election strategist worked for all major parties, including the BJP and the Congress, at different points in time before turning focus entirely to his Jan Suraaj campaign in his home state Bihar.

He asserted that he will not be returning to the growing world of political consultancy, of which he was an early pioneer and its most visible face before quitting in 2021, and will continue to be devoted to the improvement of socio-economic conditions in Bihar.

"I used to work for other political parties and leaders by helping them in their campaigns, communication, identifying issues and selecting candidates. I will be doing the same for the people of Bihar now," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of jail after getting parole days before Haryana assembly polling