Pranab Mukherjee passes away: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others remember former President of India | LIVE Updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, dies at 84

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who was suffering through ill health and undergoing treatment at Delhi's Army Hospital, died on August 31 (Monday), his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced. Mukherjee was a staunch Congressman and also served as Union Minister for Finance, Home during UPA-led governments between 2004-2014.

Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, dies at 84 | Political reactions

Pranab Mukherjee left indelible mark on India's development trajectory: PM Modi mourns former President's death

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," PM Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi remembers Pranab Mukherjee

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," Rahul Gandhi said while paying tribute to the former President.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage