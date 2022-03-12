Pramod Sawant resigns as Goa CM; BJP keeps everyone guessing on his replacement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @DRPRAMODPSAWANT Pramod Sawant resigns as Chief Minister of Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday tendered his resignation to the Governor to pave the way for the formation of a new government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single political party in the just held polls, winning 20 of the 40 Assembly seats.

Sawant, accompanied by Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade to the Raj Bhavan, met Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan around noon and tendered the resignation. Talking to reporters, the Governor said he has accepted Sawant's resignation and also appointed him as the caretaker CM of the state till alternative arrangements are in place.

The BJP is just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority. After the poll results, which were announced on Thursday, the party said that it enjoys the support of three Independents and two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislators.

Even as the BJP is now in a comfortable position to form the government, the party has kept suspense over the Chief Minister. If reports are to go by, the party is looking for a new face to replace Sawant who won the election from the Sanquelim seat by a thin margin of 666 votes against Congress rival Dharmesh Saglani.

"It is a precedent in India that after people's verdict, the CM tenders his resignation and alternative arrangements are made. Until such arrangements are made, I am appointing him as the caretaker CM," the Governor said. Speaking about Sawant, the Governor said his service and cooperation to the state and especially to the Raj Bhavan was remarkable. Pillai said the CM has given sincere help and service to the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Sawant said the date on which his party would stake claim to form the new government in the state is yet to be decided.

"The party's central observers will arrive in Goa and three other states (where the BJP has retained power), after which the dates of swearing-in in the respective states would be announced," he said.

He said the procedure to stake claim has already begun with the state cabinet on Friday deciding to recommend dissolution of the current assembly to Governor on Monday.

With PTI Inputs

