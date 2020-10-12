Power restored in Mumbai: Centre to send team of experts, local trains back on track

Image Source : PTI Commuters are seen on a platform at a station after local train services were disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai.

Mumbai power outage: The Centre on Monday said that it will send a team of experts to Mumbai to find out the cause of the power outage in the city. Union Power Minister RK Singh informed that power supply has been restored substantially in Mumbai. He said that out of 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored.

The remaining, he said, will be restored soon. "The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took serious cognisance of the massive power outage and ordered an immediate probe into it. After ordering a probe, the CM held a meeting at his official residence in the afternoon which was attended by state Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and representatives of power supplying companies like BEST, Tata and Adani. State Energy Minister Nitin Raut and Minister of State for Energy Prajakt Tanpure attended the meeting via video conferencing.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a meeting to discuss today's power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. Minister for Energy @NitinRaut_INC , MoS Energy @prajaktdada and officials from concerned departments were present for the meeting. pic.twitter.com/3tqjoLgl0r — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 12, 2020

Raut said that the reasons behind the technical snag that caused power failure in parts of the city will be probed once the electricity supply is restored. "Power supply to all essential services in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Kalyan, Thane, Palghar & New Mumbai have been restored," he tweeted.

According to a government statement, the Chief Minister has instructed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to make alternate arrangements so that power supply to hospitals is intact. He directed the state chief secretary to ensure that the control rooms and fire brigade are on alert to see there are no other mishaps due to the power outage. He also asked officials to coordinate with the railway administration to help passengers after the suburban local train services were hit by the power failure.

In the morning, a rare citywide power outage paralysed Mumbai, halting local train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work from home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic. Power restoration efforts began on "war footing" and pocket-wise resumption in supply was started around 12 noon onwards, nearly two hours after the outage.

