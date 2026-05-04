Poonjar Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Thiruvananthapuram:

Counting of votes for the Poonjar Assembly constituency, along with 140 other seats in Kerala, will begin at 8 am today. The KCM and the KJPS are the main parties in the constituency. In the 2021 Assembly Elections, Adv. Sebastian Kulathunkal from KCM won the seat with a margin of 16,817 votes. Among other key candidates are Sebastian MJ of Congress and PC George of the BJP.

Poonjar Assembly constituency

The Poonjar Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 101 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Poonjar is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala that comes under the Kottayam district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Kerala Congress (M). Adv. Sebastian Kulathunkal, from Kerala Congress (M) defeated PC George Plathottam of the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), by a margin of 16817 votes.

Poonjar Assembly constituency is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Anto Antony won the Pathanamthitta parliamentary seat by defeating Dr TM Thomas Isaac of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with a margin of 66119 votes.

Poonjar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 188924 voters in the Poonjar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94139 were male in Poonjar and 94785 were female voters. There was no voters who belonged to the third gender. 3422 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Poonjar in 2021 was 167 (162 men and 5 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Poonjar constituency was 183313. Out of this, 90978 were male and 92335 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 663 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Poonjar in 2016 was 233 (158 men and 75 women).

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