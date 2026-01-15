Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Mohan P George and Prof Dr Bhola Ram Gurjar speak about pollution control Mohan P George, Former Additional Director & Senior Scientist, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Prof Dr Bhola Ram Gurjar, Director NITTTR, Chandigarh, speak about pollution control at India TV's 'Pollution Ka Solution Conclave.'

New Delhi:

Speaking at the India TV ‘Pollution Ka Solution Conclave’, Mohan P George, Former Additional Director and Senior Scientist at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, underlined that pollution cannot be blamed on a single factor, such as vehicle emissions alone. He explained that climate change and air pollution are the result of multiple contributors, including industrial activity, waste management, construction dust, and lifestyle choices.

George stressed that the pollution crisis is not limited to Delhi or Punjab but is a citizen-driven issue. “Awareness and adherence to basic environmental guidelines by the public are crucial to curb pollution,” he said. Referring to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4), he explained that while emergency measures are enforced during severe pollution episodes, long-term improvement depends on people’s cooperation.

He also pointed out a practical challenge: despite restrictions and advisories, many citizens still prefer private vehicles over public transport because of the convenience.

Government Measures Must Be Matched by Public Cooperation

Mohan P George highlighted that the government is implementing several measures to control air pollution, but policies alone cannot deliver results. He emphasised the importance of proper garbage and waste management, stating that unscientific disposal and open burning significantly worsen air quality.

According to him, responsible waste segregation and disposal can play a key role in balancing Delhi’s AQI levels, especially during peak pollution months.

Non-Smokers Bear the Brunt of Pollution, Says Prof Dr Bhola Ram Gurjar

Prof Dr Bhola Ram Gurjar, Director, NITTTR Chandigarh, highlighted the often-overlooked health impact of pollution on non-smokers. He explained that prolonged exposure to polluted air increases the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, even among people who have never smoked.

He stressed that pollution control is not just the responsibility of authorities but of individuals as well. “It is about how we, as citizens, choose to act and work collectively towards reducing pollution,” Gurjar said, calling for behavioural change and community-level action.

Both experts also drew attention to the concept of airsheds in India.