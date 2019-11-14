Political leaders pay tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary

On the 130th birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, leaders from across the political spectrum paid homage to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Brazil on an official visit, said in a tweet: "Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary."

Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2019

Congress President Sonia Gandhi paid her homage and floral tributes to the late leader's memorial at Shanti Van.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari along with a number of MPs, senior leaders and thousands of party workers also visited Shanti Van to pay their tributes.

"Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Pranab Mukherjee and Hamid Ansari attend a commemorative programme to mark Nehru's birth anniversary," the Congress tweeted.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee & Former Vice President Hamid Ansari attend a commemorative programme to mark Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary. #RememberingNehruji pic.twitter.com/JCB40svCZD — Congress (@INCIndia) November 14, 2019

In a series of tweets, the party called Nehru a "man who fought ardently for India's Independence and envisioned a modern country with strong institutions and a concrete democracy".

It said that "Nehru showed India a new path which brought us where we are today", adding "let's pledge to uphold his legacy".

"The architect of modern India, the champion of democracy, the warrior for freedom. Today and every day we honour the first Prime Minister of India, Nehru."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder & one of the great architects of modern India."

On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder & one of the great architects of modern India.



#RememberingNehruji pic.twitter.com/28OWzqmpTT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid her tributes, while her Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet: "Nehru was one of the foremost leaders of the freedom movement and also the architect of modern India. "His legacy shall always live on."

My humble tributes to India’s First Prime Minister, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary. Nehru ji was one of the foremost leaders of our freedom movement and also the architect of modern India. His legacy shall always live on… pic.twitter.com/XOk6BiVbsA — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 14, 2019

Nehru was born on this day in 1889 and his birthday is also celebrated as Children's Day.

Google also dedicated a doodle on Friday marking the occasion.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party called it a day to celebrate the young, bright and beautiful minds of this country.

"Celebrating the spirit of childhood. Wishing everyone a very happy children's day!"

ALSO READ | Lutyens' Zone: Jawaharlal Nehru's official residence that remained unguarded

ALSO READ | 13 lesser known facts about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on 130th birth anniversary