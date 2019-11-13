13 lesser known facts about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on 130th birth anniversary

13 lesser known facts about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

November 14, a day which every Indian child eagerly waits for...and why not? On this day, they are showered with much love, sweets, and exciting gifts! and who does not love gifts? and especially when you are a child.

It is that special day when a great freedom fighter, erudite statesman and architect of post-independence India – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born. He is fondly referred to as ‘Chacha Nehru’. It was because of his special affinity to children that the day is celebrated as Children’s Day every year.

On the 130th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India TV brings to you some interesting facts about the country's first Prime Minister.

Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru:

1. Jawaharlal Nehru was nominated 11 times for Noble Prize mostly for Peace during 1950-1955 but he never able to get a Single Prize from Nobel.

2. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru went to Trinity College, Cambridge in October 1907 and graduated with an honors degree in natural science in 1910.

3. In August 1912, after returning to India, Nehru enrolled himself as an advocate of the Allahabad High Court and tried to settle down as a barrister.

4. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru belonged to a Kashmiri Pandit family.

5. He had two more siblings, both of whom were girls. The name of her elder sibling was Vijay Lakshmi Pandit and the other was Krishna Hutheesing.

6. In 1929, Nehru ascended to the post of Congress President and played a pivotal role in the independence struggle lead by congress since then.

7. In 1935, he wrote his autobiography in Prison. The book that was written by Nehru titled "Toward Freedom" was published in the year 1936 in the USA.

8. Pandit Nehru died because of a Massive heart attack on May 27, 1964. Around 1.5 million people gathered to watch his cremation.

9. During India’s struggle for freedom, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was imprisoned 9 times. Nehru was jailed by the British for a total of 3259 days which adds up to 9 years of his life spent in jail.

10. His grandfather was the last Kotwal of Delhi.

11. He was a great admirer and supporter of Annie Beasant and became a member of the Home Rule League founded by Annie Beasant in 1916.

12. In 1927, he was the first to give the idea of Complete National Independence and to refrain from all ties that bond Indians from the British Empire including ICS.

13. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is also called as the Architect of Modern India.

14. On December 31, 1929, Nehru hoisted the Indian Flag in Lahore in front of huge public gatherings and Congress volunteers. The tricolor flag from there became popular and reached to common masses and used to be hoisted in gatherings and demonstrations.

15. Pandit Nehru was the one who hoisted the Indian National Flag on August 15, 1947, at the Red Fort, Delhi.