Police chowki torched in Meerut; 6 dead during Citizenship Act protests across Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI In Image:Police personnel clash with protestors during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh

Police chowki has been torched in UP 's Meerut during violence in Citizenship Act protests. 2 police officers and 3 civilians are reportedly injured. Senior Superintendent of Police in Meerut said that a mob came at the police chowki and fled after setting fire. The SSP said that the fire tenders had been rushed to the police chowki and the flames were under control.

Uttar Pradesh has seen widespread violence by large crowds protesting Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Cities like Kanpur, Bulandshahr, Bahraich, Gorakhpur and Firozabad were badly hit as crowds scuffled with the police, set fire to vehicles including those of the police.

In Gorakhpur, protesters went berserk during demonstrations against Citizenship Act. During protests held after Friday prayers, the agitators threw stones against police officials.

Police fired teargas shells to disperse the violent protesters outside Anjuman Islamia in the Khoonipur area.

In addition to Gorakhpur, widspread violence took place in Kanpur, Firozabad's Lalganj area, Bijnor's Naya Bazar area, and Hapur.

In Hardoi and Farrukhabad, protesting crowd ransacked police outposts. In return, the police fired tear gas shells and lathicharged protesters.

Uttar Pradesh Police has said that six people lost their lives in state during Citizenship Act protests.

Director General of Police O P Singh told PTI that two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Meerut, Sambhal and Firozabad. But officials reported a death in Kanpur as well.

(More details awaited)

Also Read | Anti-CAA protests: Carrying tricolour and 'Save Constitution' banners, thousands protest in Jama Masjid area

Watch | It is because of Modi government's anti-people decision that led to violence, says Sonia Gandhi