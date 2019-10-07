PMC Bank Case: Not just Bentley and Rolls Royce, Wadhwans also owned a yacht and 22-bedroom flat in Alibaug

Representational Image

Not just luxury cars, Wadhwans also own a yacht and 22-bedroom flat in Alibaug. The Enforcement Directorate is continuing searches in the PMC bank fraud case wherein close associates of HDIL Directors are also being searched.

Earlier, the probe agency seized 12 high-end cars among others things owned by HDIL Chairman Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan. The cars included two Rolls Royce Phantom, an ultra luxury Bentley Continental and a couple of high-end BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar and Land Rover SUVs.

Super luxury car seized from Wadhawans in PMC Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against the HDIL promoters in the Rs 4,355 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case. The financial investigating agency is looking for the details of the other 18 companies linked to HDIL during the raids in Mumbai.

The ED has questioned the Wadhawans on the Falcon 2000 business jet and a luxury Yatch, Ferretti 881, approximately priced at above Rs 60 crore, owned by Rakesh Wadhawan's son Sunny Wadhawan and his wife Anu Wadhawan.

The financial probe agency has said that it will look into all the deals the company had made since its inception. HDIL was one of the sponsors of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The company was also the organiser of a fashion event - HDIL Couture Week India.

ALSO READ | Rolls Royce Phantom to Bentley Continental: Super luxury cars that were seized from Wadhawans in PMC Bank case

ALSO READ | PMC bank scam: ED seizes 12 high-end cars of HDIL owners