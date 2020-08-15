PM Modi speech from Red Fort | Top Points

Image Source : FILE PM Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Modi paid tribute at the Raj Ghat on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Continuing the tradition of sporting bright-colored turbans for his Independence Day speeches, the Prime Minister chose an off-white saafa with a broad streak of orange for the second I-Day address of his second term.

On his arrival at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort, Modi was received by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary introduced General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister.

The GoC then conducted the Saluting Base in the presence of the Prime Minister, where a combined Inter-Services and Police Guards presented the general salute to him. Thereafter, Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

He then proceeded to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he was greeted by Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.

Here are the top points by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

We are going through a unique situation because of coronavirus pandemic and hail 'corona warriors' We will achieve victory over coronavirus with resolve of people of the country All attempts were made to root out our cultures and traditions in the past India became a challenge to forces of expansionism with its freedom struggle It is necessary for us to prepare ourselves to make India self-reliant In the midst of coronavirus pandemic, Indians resolve to become 'self-reliant'; this is not a word but mantra for all people India's share in the world economy should increase for which we have to be self-reliant While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process For how long India will export raw materials and import finished products; country has to become self-reliant We have to go beyond reducing our imports

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage