Modi launches optical fiber network, 9 highway projects in Bihar. All you need to know

Image Source : PTI Modi launches optical fiber network, 9 highway projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine infrastructure development projects, worth Rs 14,000 crores, for Bihar, through video conferencing on Monday. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 'Ghar Tak Fibre' Project under which all 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through optical fiber internet service.

Here's what the prime minister said at the inaugural ceremony

Nine-projects have been inaugurated today which include making six-lane highways, and three bridges on rivers. I congratulate the people of Bihar for getting these projects

Today is not only important for Bihar but for the whole country, today India is taking a big step to make its villages a basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat and I am happy that it is starting from Bihar

Under this project in the next 1,000 days, one lakh villages in the country will be connected through optical fiber

I have full faith that with Nitish Ji's good governance, strong will the work will be completed fast in a rapidly developing Bihar

Just a few days back, nobody would have imagined that the number of internet users in villages would have exceeded those in cities

Our farmers will benefit a lot from this, they will get real-time information about weather conditions, new techniques, seeds, crops and practices. They will also be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country and abroad

The passing of the agriculture reform bills by the Upper House of the Parliament was a massive step towards giving farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere

The new agriculture reforms have given the freedom to every farmer in the country to sell their produce anywhere. If he gets more profits in the mandi, he will sell it there. If apart from this he gets more profit anywhere else then he is not obstructed from selling them there too

The earlier system of selling the produce, the laws which existed, had kept the farmers' hands tied. Acting under the garb of these laws such powerful groups had formed in the country which were benefitting from the farmers' misery. How long should have this allowed to go on?

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Raj Kumar Singh, along with other officials also participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

During the course of the meeting, Kumar also thanked PM Modi for passing the agriculture reform bills in the Rajya Sabha, adding that once implemented everybody on the ground would benefit from them.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage