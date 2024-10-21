PM Modi extends greetings on 721st annual Urs celebration of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to the followers of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia on the occasion of the 721st annual Urs celebration. Extending his best wishes, the Prime Minister stated Urs Mubarak is an occasion for Hazrat Nizamuddin's followers to reflect upon his life and message that continues to remain relevant even today. "It is heartening to learn about the 721st annual Urs celebration of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia at Urs Mahal, New Delhi. Heartiest greetings to his devotees and followers spread across the country on this occasion. Blessed with profound spiritual knowledge and wisdom, the teachings of Sufi saints helped build bridges between people belonging to different faiths and ideologies," PM Modi stated.

What did PM Modi say in his message?

The Prime Minister further emphasised the enduring legacy left by Sufi saints, particularly highlighting their profound contributions to music, literature, and philosophy. He remarked that these contributions continue to inspire generations and play a pivotal role in promoting harmony, peace, and brotherhood.

Referring to the highly revered Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, PM Modi lauded his lifelong dedication to spreading these values, which transcended all boundaries and deeply influenced the socio-cultural fabric of society. "May his noble teachings continue to inspire humanity, particularly the younger generations to build an inclusive, united society and nation. Best wishes for making the 721st Urs celebration of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia a success," PM Modi added.

About Urs

It should be mentioned here that Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, usually held at the saint's dargah. In most Sufi orders such as Naqshbandiyyah, Suhrawardiyya, Chishtiyya, Qadiriyya, etc. the concept of Urs exists and is celebrated with enthusiasm. The devotees refer to their saints as lovers of God. Urs rituals are generally performed by the custodians of the shrine or the existing Shaikh of the silsila. The celebration of Urs ranges from Hamd to Naat and in many cases includes the singing of religious music such as qawwali. The celebration also features food samples, bazaar, and various kinds of shops.

