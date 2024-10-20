PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, launch airport projects worth over RS 6,100 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday (October 20). The prime minister will inaugurate RJ Sankara Eye Hospital at around 2 pm and thereafter, at around 4:15 pm, he will launch and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the holy city. The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital will offer comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions. The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Projects linked to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied works of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi worth around Rs 2870 crore.

PM to launch several projects of the aviation sector

He will also lay the foundation stone of New Civil Enclave at Agra Airport worth more than Rs 570 crore, at Darbhanga Airport worth around Rs 910 crore and at Bagdogra Airport worth around Rs 1550 crore.

The PM will inaugurate new terminal buildings of Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur and Sarsawa Airport worth over Rs 220 crore. The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually. The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region.

Redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex

In line with his vision to provide top-quality infrastructure for sports, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over Rs 210 crore under the Khelo India scheme and the Smart City Mission. The project aims to create a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players’ hostels, sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas among others.

He will also inaugurate 100-bed girls’ and boys’ hostels and a public pavilion at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium, Lalpur.

Projects related to tourism to be launched

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate tourism development works of Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath. These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and upgraded drainage systems, and organised vending zone with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors, among others. He will also inaugurate multiple other initiatives like tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, beautification and redevelopment of parks etc.

