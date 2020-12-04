Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to chair all-party meeting today to review Covid situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. This is the second all-party meeting called by the government on coronavirus. The virus has infected over 94 lakh people in the country.

According to PTI sources, floor leaders of all parties from both houses of parliament have been called for the meeting, which will be held virtually. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry reached out to floor leaders of all parties.

The top brass of the government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will attend the meeting. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal will also attend the meeting.

The meeting is being held at a time when it is being contemplated to merge the winter session of parliament with the budget session in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The meeting also assumes significance as it is being held after Modi's visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there.

