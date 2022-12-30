PM Modi attends scheduled events in Bengal via video link after mother's final rites

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER/PTI PM Modi attends several programmes in West Bengal via video-conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in his hometown to participate in the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi, has been attending programmes scheduled in West Bengal through video conferencing on Friday. According to Prime Minister's office (PMO), Development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore are scheduled to be launched by the prime minister in West Bengal. A Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri is also planned to be flagged off.

As per the latest development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Howrah station where the programme has been scheduled.

