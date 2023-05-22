'PM Modi was not at all in favour of Rs 2,000 notes,' says Former Principal Secretary

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi was not at all in favour of Rs 2000 notes, says Nripendra Misra, Former Principal Secretary to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not at all in favour of Rs 2,000 notes as he never considered it to be as note of the poor but as demonetisation was to be done in a limited time, he gave reluctant permission for it, said Nripendra Misra, Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

"...PM Modi was not at all in favour of Rs 2,000 notes. But, as demonetisation was to be done in a limited time, he gave reluctant permission for it...PM never considered Rs 2000 note as note of the poor, he knew Rs 2000 has hoarding value instead of transactional value," said Nripendra Misra, Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender, the RBI said in a statement.

In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the RBI has said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23.

In a communication to chief general manager of all its local head offices, State Bank of India (SBI) informed that the facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 notes by public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip.

"Further, no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange," the communication dated May 20 said.

