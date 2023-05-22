'Red carpet to exchange notes': P Chidambaram's black money dig at Centre over RBI rule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Union Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday took a dig at the Centre after RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation saying BJP's spin that the notes are being withdrawn to unearth black money stands demolished as the banks have clarified that no identity, no forms and no proof will be required to exchange them.

In a long note on Twitter, P Chidambaram siad, "The BJP's spin that the Rs 2000 notes are being withdrawn to unearth black money stands demolished. Ordinary people do not have Rs 2000 notes. They shunned it soon after it was introduced in 2016. They were useless for daily retail exchange."

"So, who kept the Rs 2000 notes and used them? You know the answer," he said.

"The Rs 2000 note only helped keepers of black money to hoard their money with ease. The keepers of Rs 2000 notes are being welcomed on a red carpet to exchange their notes!" the former Union Minister said.

"So much for the government's declared objective of rooting out black money. The Rs 2000 note was a foolish move in 2016. I am glad that the foolish move is being withdrawn at least 7 years later," P Chidambaram wrote.

