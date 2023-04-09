PM Modi offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on Easter

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on the occasion of Easter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi, lit a candle and offered prayers on the occasion of Easter.

Speaking on PM Modi's visit, Bishop Anil Khuto said, "This was the first time, a Prime Minister has ever visited this Church so it was a happy moment. He lit a candle and offered prayers. We also gave him a gift. He planted a sapling also."

An official video showed the prime minister being welcomed at the church and him greeting priests and worshippers on the holy day.

Modi later joined them as they offered prayers. He also planted a tree on the premises.

After the visit, Modi tweeted, "Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi.

I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community."

The prime minister's rare visit to the church is imbued with political significance as well, as the ruling BJP has been actively wooing Christians.

Modi in his recent speeches has underlined the minority community's growing connect with the BJP by citing the party's poll successes in Goa and recently, in the two northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. These states have a large Christian population.

Modi has underscored his government's commitment to the mottos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and development for all without any discrimination.

The BJP is looking for support from the community in Kerala, the state with their largest population in the country, as it works to make a fresh headway there after tasting little success in previous elections.

The party's leaders in the state also met with community leaders on Sunday.

Anil Antony, son of senior Kerala Congress leader A K Antony, a Christian, joined the BJP a few days back.

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted, "Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day."

