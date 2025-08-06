PM Modi likely to visit China's Tianjin for SCO Summit after 7 years amid 'trade war' with Trump-led US Before visiting China for the SCO summit, PM Modi will first visit Japan on August 30, where he will participate in the annual India-Japan Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. From there, he will travel to China for the summit.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Mod will visit China from August 31 to September 1 for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. This will be his first trip to Beijing since Galwan clash in 2020. Before visiting China for the SCO summit, PM Modi will first visit Japan on August 30, where he will participate in the annual India-Japan Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. From there, he will travel to China for the summit.

The primary discussions with SCO member countries will focus on regional security, terrorism, and trade. Moreover, efforts will be made to restore stability and dialogue in India-China relations.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping had earlier met at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024. After that, efforts were made to reduce border tensions between the two countries.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to China comes at a time when Donald Trump has targeted the Brics countries for buying oil from Russia and for what the US President claims is a grouping that challenges the hegemony of the dollar.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had in June attended the Defence Ministers’ meeting of the SCO in Qingdao, China, where he refused to sign a document that would have diluted India’s stand on terrorism and the Pahalgam terror attack. Because of the divergence on the issue of terrorism, the SCO decided not to issue a joint statement.