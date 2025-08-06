Kashmir issue main source of tension between India and Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif The remark by the Prime Minister of Pakistan came on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, a constitutional provision that had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated that the Kashmir issue remains the main source of tension between Pakistan and India, as he strongly criticised New Delhi's 2019 decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan has been observing the day as Youm-i-Istehsal to register its protest against India's action.

Speaking on the occasion of Youm-i-Istehsal, the Pakistani Prime Minister said that the Kashmir issue was the main reason for tension between the two countries. "The will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions, are the only path forward," he added.

He said that the just resolution of the Kashmir issue was a key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy. Shehbaz also urged the international community to play a constructive role in reversing what he termed India’s "unilateral" actions of August 5, 2019.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad desires friendly relations with all neighbouring countries and prefers dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad, Dar said Pakistan's armed forces and its people are "fully capable of delivering a resolute response to any act of aggression."

Special walks and events were held across all four provinces and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani missions abroad also organised special events to mark the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

