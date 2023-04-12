'Jobs were given in Railways in exchange for land': PM Modi's veiled attack on Lalu during Vande Bharat event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav (L) and PM Modi (R)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flagged off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train on Wednesday, in a veiled attack on former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav, pointed out how jobs were given in exchange for lands.

According to CBI, the 74-year-old leader had issued several key projects to Delhi Land & Finance (DLF)-- a commercial real estate developer-- when he was heading the Railway ministry in the UPA-1 government. Besides, it was also alleged that thousands of jobs were given in exchange for land.

More details will be added.

