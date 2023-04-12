Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
  4. 'Jobs were given in Railways in exchange for land': PM Modi's veiled attack on Lalu during Vande Bharat event

'Jobs were given in Railways in exchange for land': PM Modi's veiled attack on Lalu during Vande Bharat event

Notably, PM Modi was referring to the scam wherein it was alleged that jobs were given in Indian Railways in exchange for land.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 12:32 IST
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav (L) and PM Modi (R)
Image Source : PTI RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav (L) and PM Modi (R)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flagged off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train on Wednesday, in a veiled attack on former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav, pointed out how jobs were given in exchange for lands.  

According to CBI, the 74-year-old leader had issued several key projects to Delhi Land & Finance (DLF)-- a commercial real estate developer-- when he was heading the Railway ministry in the UPA-1 government. Besides, it was also alleged that thousands of jobs were given in exchange for land. 

More details will be added.

