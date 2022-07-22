Friday, July 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi urges people to hoist, display tricolour at home between Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist, display tricolour at home between Aug 13-15

The government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2022 10:10 IST
PM Modi Urges, Hoist, Display Tricolour, national flag, first Prime Minister, colonial rule, Har Gha
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Navy personnel hold the Tricolour as they rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • Every year, India celebrates the National Flag Day on July 22
  • It was on this date in 1947 that the national flag was adopted
  • Govt envisioned 'Har Ghar Tiranga' exercise in run up to 75th anniversary of India's independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-14. In a series of tweets, he said this movement will deepen our connect with the tricolour and noted that it was on July 22 in 1947 that the national flag was adopted. "Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams," he said.

He added, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag." 

Also Read | 100-feet-high national flag installed in J&K's Kishtwar ​

Related Stories
75th Independence Day: Why we 'hoist' the tricolour on August 15 and 'unfurl' it on January 26

75th Independence Day: Why we 'hoist' the tricolour on August 15 and 'unfurl' it on January 26

Navy cancels Independence Day flag hoisting in Goa as locals object; CM urges to go ahead with event

Navy cancels Independence Day flag hoisting in Goa as locals object; CM urges to go ahead with event

PM Modi terms inauguration of national flag made of Khadi in Leh 'unique tribute' to Mahatma Gandhi

PM Modi terms inauguration of national flag made of Khadi in Leh 'unique tribute' to Mahatma Gandhi

Indian Army unfurls national flag in Galwan valley on New Year

Indian Army unfurls national flag in Galwan valley on New Year

Over 75,000 Indians wave national flag simultaneously in bid to break Pakistan record

Over 75,000 Indians wave national flag simultaneously in bid to break Pakistan record

Cong seeks withdrawal of order, allowing national flag import, dubs BJP 'pseudo nationalist'

Cong seeks withdrawal of order, allowing national flag import, dubs BJP 'pseudo nationalist'

Kochi: National flag, Coast Guard flag found dumped in garbage; case filed

Kochi: National flag, Coast Guard flag found dumped in garbage; case filed

100-feet-high national flag installed in J&K's Kishtwar

100-feet-high national flag installed in J&K's Kishtwar

Modi also posted details of official communications leading to the adoption of tricolour as the national flag. He also posted a picture of the first tricolour unfurled by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Also Read | 'India scripts history', says PM Modi, others join to congratulate Droupadi Murmu

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News