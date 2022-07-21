'India scripts history', says PM Modi, others join to congratulate Murmu for Presidential election victory

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as next President of India

Highlights PM Modi congratulated NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on being elected next President of India

PM Modi personally visited Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, others congratulated Murmu

Droupadi Murmu wins Presidential Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda visited NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu at her residence to congratulate her after she emerged victorious in the poll.

Amid celebrations outside Murmu’s temporary residence, Modi arrived there soon after Returning Office for the poll PC Mody announced that she had crossed the halfway mark of the total votes after the third round of counting.

The prime minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her. He was joined by Nadda.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Droupadi Murmu on this feat."

"Droupadi Murmu's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," PM Modi said.

"Droupadi Murmu has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," the Prime Minister said.

I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy.

Celebrations were held at several places across the country and the BJP also put up congratulatory banners and posters.

An official announcement of her win is expected after all votes are counted.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Yashwant Sinha congratulates Draupadi Murmu, lists two ways in which 'election helped Indian democracy'

ALSO READ | President Election 2022: Celebrations galore in Murmu's hometown as she becomes India's first citizen

Latest India News