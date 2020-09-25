PM Modi to address United Nations General Assembly on Saturday

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, Prime Minister Modi's address at the UNGA will be via pre-recorded video statement broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address via video conferencing at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Saturday (September 26) at around 6:30 pm. Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, Prime Minister's address at the UNGA will be via pre-recorded video statement broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.

This year UNGA's theme is, "The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism." Prime Minister Modi, during his tomorrow's address may touch upon on issues such as global terrorism, climate change, sustainable development.

The Prime Minister may also speak about India's role and contribution in the global cooperation against coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Indian delegate walked out from 75th UN General Assembly hall as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his diatribe in his speech. First Secretary Mijito Vinito was sitting at the first row of the assembly hall. He got up left the hall as Pak PM began his speech.

Defending foreign secretary's action, permanent representative of India to the UN said, "Pak PM's statement new diplomatic low at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pak’s persecution of its own minorities and its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits."

