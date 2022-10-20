PM Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch ‘Mission Life’? What’s the mission all about?

Follow us on Image Source : @MYGOVINDIA PM Modi hails India's contribution to maintaining a sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyle

Mission Life Launched: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launch 'Mission LiFE' at Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia Gujarat. EAM S Jaishankar and state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event.

Several nation heads, including UK PM Liz Truss , President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina, PM Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Estonia PM Kaja Kallas and French President Emmanuel Macron address the event via video conference.

Now the biggest question is, what is ‘Mission Life’?

The ‘Mission LiFE’, also known as Lifestyle for Environment, aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability. This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy), according to an official release.

The conference brought together 118 heads of Indian Missions (ambassadors and high commissioners) from all over the world.

Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-political and geo-economic environment, connectivity and India’s foreign policy priorities, the release said.

What UN Secretary-General António Guterres said about the ‘Mission Life’

While addressing the event, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said individuals and communities can and must be a part of the solution of protecting our planet and our collective future.

“Developed countries must follow through on their commitments to provide meaningful financial& technological support to countries like India throughout this transition.We need to unleash a renewables revolution & look forward to working with India on this,” he added.

“G20 countries account for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions but it also represents 80% of global GDP. G20 combined as resources, they have the power to end the war against nature and set us on course towards sustainable living,” the UN Secy General asserted.

What PM Modi said about ‘Life Mission'

PM Modi, addressing the event, said reuse, reduce and recycling are part of India's traditions and culture and we need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices.

“The issue of Climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting climate crisis,” the Indian PM added.

“Some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees, this creates a negative impact on the environment. Use cycles while going to gyms, doing our bit to change our lifestyles can be of help to the environment,” he said.

“A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue & that either govts or international institutions will take steps regarding it. But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change,” PM Modi said.

(With PTI/ANI input)

