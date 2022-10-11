PM Modi In Ujjain | Why 'Mahakal Lok' corridor is so special | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE PM Modi to dedicate 'Mahakal Lok' corridor to the nation

PM Modi in Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain on Tuesday evening (October 11). The stage is set for the mega event in which PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Mahakal temple corridor project in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Modiji will dedicate to the nation the first phase of Mahakal Lok. It will be a memorable moment for all of us. The entire state is waiting for that moment and we all will participate in the event in some way or the other," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a round of the Mahakal Lok and reviewed preparations for the event.

After visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok, the mystic and amazing premises should make a permanent place in the hearts of the people, Chouhan said.

Why is so much buzz over 'Mahakal Lok' corridor

The Mahakal Lok corridor is more than 900-metre-long It is one of the largest such corridors in the country The corridor spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees Two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- separated by a short distance The gateways have been erected near the starting point of the corridor It winds its way to the temple's entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals The murals depict the stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore

(With PTI input)

