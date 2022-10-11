Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. PM Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan happy birthday as Big B turns 80: 'Most remarkable film personality'

PM Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan happy birthday as Big B turns 80: 'Most remarkable film personality'

PM Narendra Modi took to social media on Tuesday to wish Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of his 80th birthday. Meanwhile, fan wishes have also flooded Twitter.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 9:05 IST
Amitabh Bachchan birthday
Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI PM Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has wished Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of his 80th birthday. The Megastar has been congratulated on social media by millions of fans across the globe and PM Modi's wish is a special one for him. Wishing Big B on his birthday, Modi called him a remarkable film personality and also prayed for his health and long life.  

Taking to Twitter on October 11, Modi wrote, "A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life (sic)."

Read: How Amitabh Bachchan's failures made him the Megastar he is today | Birthday special 

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News