PM Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan happy birthday as Big B turns 80: 'Most remarkable film personality'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI PM Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has wished Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of his 80th birthday. The Megastar has been congratulated on social media by millions of fans across the globe and PM Modi's wish is a special one for him. Wishing Big B on his birthday, Modi called him a remarkable film personality and also prayed for his health and long life.

Taking to Twitter on October 11, Modi wrote, "A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life (sic)."

Read: How Amitabh Bachchan's failures made him the Megastar he is today | Birthday special

Latest Entertainment News