'PM Modi to release 109 varieties of seeds developed by ICAR', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release 109 varieties of seeds on Sunday (August 11) that have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for different climatic zones and are area-specific, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The PM will release the 109 seed varieties in an event in the national capital.

Shivraj Chouhan, said today (August 10) that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has developed 109 seed varieties that are adaptable to the changing climate and can yield well even in increasing temperatures and the aim of the government is to ensure benefits of science and research directly reach farmers. Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said that if production has to be increased and costs are to be reduced, the most important thing is good-quality seeds.

Here are details of 109 varieties of seeds

They comprise 23 seed varieties of cereals, nine of rice, two of wheat, one of barley, six of maize, one of sorghum, one of millet, one of ragi, one of chheena, one of samba, two of arhar, two of gram, three of lentil, one of peas, two of green gram, seven of oilseeds as well as seven each of fodder and sugarcane, five of cotton, one of jute and 40 varieties of horticulture.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, they are working on the six parameters. In this era of climate change, where the temperature of the Earth's surface is continuously rising, we need seeds that are adaptable to the changing climate and can yield well even at increasing temperatures. There is a need to reduce the use of pesticides. I am pleased to say that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is continuously working on this, and has recently developed 109 seed varieties," he said.

He also pointed out that Indian scientists have researched and developed high-yielding varieties, including rice varieties that require 30 per cent less water."Efforts have been made to increase production while reducing the use of pesticides.

Event to commence at 11:00 am

On Sunday, at 11 am, PM Modi will release these 109 seed varieties. The PM has decided that they will be released in the field after interacting with farmers. The aim is to ensure that the benefits of science and research directly reach the farmers," Shivraj added.

The release will encompass 109 varieties spanning 61 crops, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops. Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals, including millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre crops, and other potential crops, will be introduced, the statement added. According to PMO's statement, these efforts not only aim to improve nutrition but also to secure better income for farmers and create new entrepreneurial opportunities.

Science should reach directly to each farmer from laboratory to land: Shivraj Chouhan

"The country’s scientists have done research and found a variety of paddy which gives higher production and requires 20 per cent less water. Efforts have also been made to reduce pest infestation. Science should reach directly to each farmer from laboratory to land," Chouhan asserted.

Agricultural budget

"The agriculture budget, which used to be Rs 27,000 crore under the UPA government, is now Rs 1.52 lakh crore, including allied sectors. A subsidy of Rs 1.95 lakh crore was provided on fertilizers during last year. This year there is a provision of a subsidy of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, which will rise if consumption increases," Chouhan informed.

This year, a special package of Rs 2,625 crore has been given as ships carrying fertilizers have to take a longer and time-consuming route due to international conditions, he said. The special package has been announced to ensure the burden does not fall on the farmer, the former MP chief minister said.

Employment opportunities to nearly 50 pc people

Agriculture comprises some 17 per cent of the economy, while it gives employment to nearly 50 per cent of the population, he said, adding the farmer is not only the biggest producer but also the biggest consumer.

"Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and the farmer is its soul. When the farmer buys something, the GDP increases due to it. Farmers are the top priority for the prime minister. The Centre is working to increase production and reduce input cost besides providing the right prices to the produce," he asserted.

