Kerala: PM Modi arrives at Kannur Airport, to conduct aerial survey of landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Saturday to visit the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district. Modi's flight landed at the international airport at around 11 am. From the airport, he will depart to Wayanad by helicopter to visit certain areas that were struck by landslides.

At Wayanad, teams involved in the rescue operations will brief him about the evacuation efforts. He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said. Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

