Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
Kerala: PM Modi arrives at Kannur Airport, to conduct aerial survey of landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

PM Modi in Wayanad More than 300 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2024 11:35 IST
PM Modi in Kunnur
Image Source : X PM Modi in Kunnur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Saturday to visit the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district. Modi's flight landed at the international airport at around 11 am. From the airport, he will depart to Wayanad by helicopter to visit certain areas that were struck by landslides.

At Wayanad, teams involved in the rescue operations will brief him about the evacuation efforts. He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said. Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

More details to follow

 

