PM Modi to embark on five-nation visit from May 15 to 20; energy, defence and trade in focus

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation visit from May 15 to 20 during which he will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release on Monday. The focus of this visit will be on ensuring energy security for India amid disruptions in global supply chains due to the US-Iran war in the Middle East.

On May 15, the prime minister will arrive in the UAE to meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral relations and advance the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Notably, UAE remains India’s third largest trade partner and its seventh largest source of investment. Besides, over 4.5 million Indians stay there.

The Netherlands visit

In the second leg of his five-nation visit, he will arrive in the Netherlands. This will be PM Modi's second visit to the Netherlands during which he will call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, and hold talks with his counterpart Rob Jetten. The MEA said the visit will help in increasing cooperation in several sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a Strategic Partnership on Water.

"Prime Minister’s visit early in the tenure of the new Government will provide an opportunity to further deepen and expand the multifaceted partnership. Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion (2024-25); and India's 4th largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion," it said.

PM Modi in Sweden

From May 17 to 18, the prime minister will be in Sweden for his second visit to the country where he will meet his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson. The two leaders will hold discussions to explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade. As per the MEA, India-Sweden trade reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

The two leaders will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

PM Modi's Norway visit

After Sweden, PM Modi will be in Norway from May 18 to 19 for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This will be his first visit to the Nordic country. Additionally, this will be the first time in 43 years when an Indian prime minister visits Norway. There, he will meet King Harald V and Queen Sonja, apart from holding talks with Norway's PM Jonas Gahr Støre. He and Støre will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, capitalizing on the India – EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as on clean & green tech and blue economy," the MEA said.

"The visit will also be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade worth around USD 2.73 billion (2024), and investments by Norway’s Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market," it added.

The visit to Italy

In the fifth and final leg of his visit, he will be in Italy from May 19 to 20 to meet his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. He had last visited Italy in June 2024 for the G7 Summit. The visit will allow India and Italy to increase the cooperation between them in defence and security, and science and technology, and better the people-to-people ties.

"The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors including in bilateral trade which reached USD 16.77 in 2025," the MEA said.

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