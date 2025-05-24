PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meeting today on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047' theme According to an official statement, the idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat is a call for states to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday. The meeting will focus on states and aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, according to an official statement. The theme of the meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Moreover, CMs from several states, including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, and others, have started to reach Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the NITI Aayog meeting.

It will be the first major meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers of all states and union territories after Operation Sindoor.

Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not attend the 10th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Minister is not boycotting the meeting, but he has a prior engagement in Mysuru," a source close to the CM told PTI. The source said the Chief Minister has sent his address to the Governing council of the NITI Aayog to New Delhi.

He, however, did not clarify who would present Siddaramaiah's address in the meeting.

"In line with his commitment to take all the states together as 'Team India' for a Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will chair the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on May 24, 2025. The Governing Council Meeting will discuss the approach on Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047," NITI Aayog said in a statement.

According to the statement, the idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat is a call for states to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities.

"These visions must include time-bound targets," it said.

The statement said states must leverage their unique geographic and demographic advantages while focusing on human development, economic growth, sustainability, technology, and governance reforms.

"The focus can be on data-driven processes and outcome-based transformation, supported by project monitoring units, ICT-enabled infrastructure and monitoring & evaluation cells to ensure accountability and midcourse correction," it added.

As many as 10 states and UTs did not participate in last year's Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year it was held under Modi's chairmanship on July 27. The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.