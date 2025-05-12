PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm tonight, first after Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan ceasefire Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 p.m. tonight, his first public statement since the May 10 ceasefire that followed four days of intense hostilities with Pakistan. The escalation, triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, led to India's "Operation Sindoor".

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm tonight, marking his first public statement since the ceasefire announcement that followed four days of intense hostilities with Pakistan. The address comes amid heightened national security concerns following "Operation Sindoor," launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

The ceasefire, announced on May 10, aims to restore calm along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border after a series of cross-border skirmishes involving artillery exchanges, drone incursions, and missile strikes. India has attributed the attacks to Pakistan-based terror groups, a charge Islamabad has consistently denied.

India-Pakistan recent tensions

The latest flare-up comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which Indian security officials have linked to terror groups operating from Pakistani territory. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting militant hideouts and support infrastructure across the border. The operation, detailed in recent military briefings, included the downing of Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones, as well as the recovery of debris from a likely Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missile used in the conflict.

This escalation has strained the fragile ceasefire understanding established between India and Pakistan in February 2021, which aimed to reduce hostilities along the LoC. Despite periodic attempts to revive dialogue, border skirmishes and infiltration attempts have continued to pose significant security challenges.

PM Modi's address is expected to cover the broader security landscape, India's counter-terrorism measures, and the government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens. It may also outline India's diplomatic stance amid growing international calls for de-escalation in the region.