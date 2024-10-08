PM Modi thanks people of Haryana for giving clear majority to BJP, vows to fulfill their aspirations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Haryana Election Result 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a majority in the state. He said that this is a victory for the politics of development and good governance. Taking to X, he stated, "I salute the people's strength of Haryana for once again granting the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear majority. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their aspirations.

"I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our worker companions who have worked tirelessly and with complete dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state but have also communicated our development agenda to them. This is the reason behind BJP's historic win in Haryana," the Prime Minister added.

People of Haryana rejected divisive politics of Congress: Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the massive victory of the BJP in Haryana is a victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, poor, backward, soldiers and youth in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah also said the people of 'Veerbhoomi' Haryana have completely rejected the "negative and divisive politics" of Congress which "divides" people on the basis of caste and region. The people have chosen the 10 years track record of development and welfare of poor of BJP, he added.

"Salute to the people of Veerbhoomi Haryana. This massive victory of the BJP in Haryana is a victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, the poor, the backward, the soldiers and the youth in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he wrote on X in Hindi.

The Home Minister said Haryana, the land of farmers and soldiers, has taught a lesson to those who go abroad and insult the country for their vote bank. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving BJP the opportunity to serve the state for the third consecutive time," he added.

BJP make a hat-trick in Haryana

Proving wrong predictions of exit polls, BJP achieved its biggest victory in Haryana polls with the Hindi heartland state seemingly turning into one of its bastions. The BJP made a hat-trick and created electoral history in the state. The Congress, which was seen to be having advantage of anti-incumbency and was seen to be ahead in the perception battle, fumbled again and could not pull enough weight to dislodge the saffron party in the state.

