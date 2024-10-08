Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini wins Ladwa seat, credits BJP's success in state to PM Modi's policies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with BJP workers at a polling station.

Haryana Assembly election results: Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate Nayab Singh Saini won the Ladwa assembly seat against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Mewa Singh, according to the Election Commission. He won the seat by a margin of 16,054 votes. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to lead in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his gratitude to the people of the state. He also thanked the people of Ladwa constituency and the entire 2.80 crore population of Haryana. Saini attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the people of Haryana have shown their support for PM Modi's policies.

"I want to thank the people of Ladwa and the 2.80 crore population of Haryana. The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi. The people of Haryana have put a stamp on the policies of PM Modi," Saini said. "I will go to take the certificate and then offer prayers to Lord Krishna at Jyotisar temple. The 2.80 crore people of Haryana have chosen this government and we will move forward under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

BJP dismisses Congress's concerns over Haryana poll results delay

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday made light of the Congress raising the issue of "unexplained slowdown" of the Haryana poll results on the Election Commission website as the opposition party's attempt to build excuses for its impending defeat in the state elections. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that the trends in the counting of votes have made it clear that the ruling party is heading for a "glorious, decisive and historic" mandate in Haryana and will notch up its best ever show in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP initiates govt formation efforts

Meanwhile, the BJP has initiated efforts to form the government. Haryana in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday arrived at the residence of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Other senior leaders including Union Minister Jitin Prasad and Haryana BJP co-incharge Surendra Nagar also reached Khattar's residence.

(With inputs from agencies)

