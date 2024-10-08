Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
  Vinesh Phogat, wrestler-turned-politician, wins Julana constituency by over 6,000 votes

Vinesh Phogat, contesting on Congress ticket defeated BJP's Yogesh Kumar in a close fight by over 6,000 votes.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 14:26 IST
haryana assembly election results
Image Source : PTI/FILE Vinesh Phogat wins Julana assemble constituency

The counting on Julana constituency concluded with wrestler-turned politican Vinesh Phogat clinching the seat with a margin of over 6,000 votes. Congress' Vinesh Phogat is contesting against AAP's Kavita Dalal, JJP's Amarjeet Dhanda, INLD's Surender lather and BJP Yogesh Bairagi.

Voting in Julana assembly seat, alongb with 89 other seats of Haryana assembly,  held on October 5. Congress which was eyeing to dethrone BJP is lagging behind so far. In the early trends, the Congress was leading at over 60 seats. However, after fourth round of polling BJP outpaced Congress and is currently leading on over majority mark seats.

BJP initiates govt formation efforts

Meanwhile, the BJP has initiated efforts to form the government. Haryana in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday arrived at the residence of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Other senior leaders including Union Minister Jitin Prasad and Haryana BJP co-incharge Surendra Nagar also reached Khattar's residence. 

Haryana BJP President President Mohan Lal Badoli, on the other hand, has reiterated party's stance that Nayab Singh Saini will continue to serve the state as the chief minister. He said that Saini weill take the oath of office. adding that BJP will  go nowhere and will stay in power till 2047 until till PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat gets fulfilled.

