PM Modi targets Congress in Rajya Sabha: ‘Expecting Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas will be huge mistake’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targetting the Congress during his addressed to Rajya Sabha and said expecting Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas will be huge mistake from the grand old party. "Expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress will be a huge mistake. It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family,” PM Modi said.

Saying that the family first is on the top in Congress's model, PM Modi said after 2014, India got an alternate model of governance and the model is not focused on appeasement, but on satisfaction.

"During Congress tenure, there was appeasement in everything. It was their way of doing politics.” he said.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "It is well documented how much anger and hatred Congress had towards Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They never considered Baba Saheb worthy of the Bharat Ratna award. But today due to compulsions they are having to raise the slogan of 'Jai Bheem'..."

He further added, “Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society...For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel."