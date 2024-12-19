PM Modi speaks to King Charles III, reaffirms India's commitment to strengthen India-UK ties

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) The PM said that he exchanged views on several issues of mutual trust with King Charles III

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Britain’s King Charles III, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthen India-UK ties. The PM said that he exchanged views on several issues of mutual trust, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Charles III today. Reaffirmed commitment to bolster India-UK ties. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability. Wished him good health and wellbeing."

The conversation beetween PM Modi and King Charles III also included discussion on the Commonwealth of Nations. Both leaders exchanged views on the outcomes of the recently concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in Samoa. Both India and the UK are key members of the Commonwealth and the dialogue underscored their dedication to advancing the organization’s goals. Other pivotal topics of discussion include, climate action and sustainability.

Prime Minister Modi praised King Charles III for his longstanding advocacy on environmental issues and provided insights into India's initiatives in these areas, including efforts to combat climate change and promote green development.

In a warm gesture, they also exchanged festive greetings for Christmas and the New Year. Prime Minister Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for the King’s good health and well-being.

Earlier, the 76-year-old monarch along with his wife Queen Camilla, 77, made a “private stopover” at a wellness resort in Bengaluru last month on their way back from Australia and Samoa.

King Charles III likely to visit India

Moreover, a news report has claimed that Britain’s King Charles III is planning a return on an official visit to India in the near future as part of a government charm offensive and an added boost for his health since a cancer diagnosis earlier in the year, a UK media report claimed.

According to the ‘Daily Mirror’, the visit will also include stops in Pakistan and Bangladesh as part of a subcontinent tour that had been abandoned in the wake of the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

“It’s hugely encouraging to be able to make such plans for the King and Queen given the year the monarch has had, but it’s very much full steam ahead,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

“A tour of the Indian subcontinent is in the offing, which will be of huge political and cultural significance for Britain on the world stage.

The King and Queen are the perfect ambassadors at such a time,” the source said.

Buckingham Palace had revealed the King’s cancer diagnosis in February and a spokesperson has since confirmed that with his medical treatment progressing well they were considering a “pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year”.

What is UK's charm offensive policy towards India?

Against that backdrop and the recent meeting between Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Brazil, Downing Street is said to be keen on drafting the senior royals to launch a so-called charm offensive as post-Brexit Britain seeks to establish closer economic ties with India.

“Foreign Office officials have been given the green light to open discussions with potential host nations for royal visits, and proposals for tours of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are being drafted. Indian PM Narendra Modi is understood to have expressed his desire to host the King and Queen Camilla after they had to cancel their trip last time,” the ‘Daily Mirror’ report claims.

The couple’s last official visit to India was in 2019, when Charles was the Prince of Wales, with the focus areas being climate change, sustainability and social finance. More recently in October, they stopped over at the Soukya International Holistic Health Centre (SIHHC) in Whitefield, a suburb of Bengaluru, to “help break the long journey back” from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

According to palace officials, it was not health related or linked with the King’s ongoing medical treatment for the unspecified form of cancer. The private stop was reportedly factored in as part of appropriate periods of rest advised by Charles' doctors as part of the first long-distance royal tour since his diagnosis.

Both the King and Queen are known for their affinity with the concept of holistic health and wellness, with Charles and Modi known to have discussed the many benefits of yoga and ayurveda during the latter’s UK visit back in April 2018.

