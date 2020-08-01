Image Source : ANI PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon. Talking about the new education policy, he said the 21st century is the era of knowledge. "This is the time for increased focus on learning, research, innovation," he said. This policy wants to make your school, college, and university experience: Fruitful, Broad-based, one that guides you to your natural passions.

National Education Policy is big on access to education. Starting from primary education. In Higher Education, the aim is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio to 50 percent by 2035.

21st century is the era of knowledge. This is the time for increased focus on learning, research, innovation. This is exactly what India’s National Education Policy, 2020 does.

This Policy wants to make your school, college, and university experience: Fruitful, Broad-based, One that guides you to your natural passion.

We are focussing on the quality of education in India. Our attempts have been to make our education system the most advance and modern for students of our country.

National Education Policy 2020 announced recently has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of the 21st century of our country.

India’s National Education Policy is about the spirit which reflects that we are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life, from simply memorizing to critical thinking.

Languages of India will progress and develop further due to the changes brought in the education policy. This will not only increase India's knowledge but will also increase its unity.

