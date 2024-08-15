PM Modi says a 'secular' civil code should replace current 'communal' civil code

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his I-Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying a 'secular' civil code should replace the current 'communal' civil code.

During his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort PM Modi said "The Supreme Court has held discussions regarding Uniform Civil Code again and again, it has given orders several times. A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way. I would say that it is the need of the hour to that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country. Only then would we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion."

Taking an apparent jibe at the Opposition, PM Modi said while India is moving forward with resolution, there are some people who cannot see progress or think of India's good unless it benefits them.

"We are moving forward with resolution but there are some people who cannot see progress or think of India's good unless it benefits them… The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people. There are uncountable challenges both external and internal - these will only increase. I want to say to such forces that India's development will not pose a threat to anyone. The world should not worry seeing India’s development," said PM Modi in his I-Day speech.

Also read: Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women: PM Modi