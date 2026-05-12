Choose India, not overseas: PM Modi's fresh appeal against destination weddings abroad amid austerity call

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to avoid hosting destination weddings abroad and instead choose venues within India. His appeal comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East and global economic uncertainty are prompting renewed emphasis on conserving foreign exchange and strengthening the domestic economy.

Addressing a gathering in Gujarat's Vadodara, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the rising trend of foreign trips and overseas wedding ceremonies. He highlighted that this practice results in a significant loss of foreign currency. He urged families to explore holiday and wedding destinations across India.

'Are there no beautiful places in India?' PM Modi asks

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, "As soon as holidays begin, children are handed tickets to travel abroad. These days foreign travel has become a trend, especially for destination weddings. Ask yourself, is there no place in India where we can spend our holidays, where we can teach our children about our history, where we can take pride in our local sites?"

He further emphasised the cultural and emotional significance of weddings held on Indian soil. "When a wedding is organised in India, the soil of our ancestors blesses us," he said. The Prime Minister noted that India is home to countless spectacular wedding venues that are both culturally rich and visually stunning.

Statue of Unity proposed as a wedding destination

PM Modi also pitched the Statue of Unity in Gujarat as a potential wedding destination. Suggesting that dedicated infrastructure should be developed around the site, he said the venue could host memorable ceremonies. Referring to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he added, "You should now decide to hold your wedding at the Statue of Unity. At every wedding held there, Sardar Patel himself will be present to shower you with his blessings."

PM Modi on West Asia crisis

As a fragile ceasefire holds in West Asia, a region on which India relies heavily for crude oil and gas imports, PM Modi has appealed to people to limit foreign travel and opt for work from home, a pandemic-era practice, wherever possible. He acknowledged the adverse impact on India of the West Asian conflict, severely disrupting global supply chains and driving up global oil prices. He affirmed collective efforts by 140 crore Indians could become the country's greatest strength and asserted that no crisis should be allowed to impede its development journey.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s 'work from home' appeal triggers a larger conversation online; here's how the internet reacted